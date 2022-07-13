Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim said pace bowler Mohammad Wasim Jnr, batsman Khushdil Shah and spinner Zahid Mahmood have made a “good start”.

This comes after Wasim Jnr and Khushdil featured in the limited overs series against Australia and the West Indies.

Zahid, meanwhile, only featured in the white-ball series against Australia.

Wasim Jnr took five wickets in three ODIs against Australia at an average of 31 before finishing with figures of 2-30 off his four overs in the one-off T20 International.

He then picked up four wickets in two ODIs against the West Indies at an average of 13.75.

Khushdil scored 46 runs in the ODIs against Australia at an average of 46 before making 24 in the T20 International.

Against the men from the Caribbean, he made 97 runs at an average of 48.50.

As for Zahid, he snapped up four wickets in the three-match ODI series against Australia at an average of 45.25.

“Good start for Wasim, Khushdil & Zahid,” the Pakistan chief selector said on Twitter.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

The first Test will be held in Galle from July 16 to 20, while Colombo will host the second Test from July 24 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

