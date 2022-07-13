Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is “the best”.

Vaughan’s praise for Azam comes after the 27-year-old has been in sublime form over the past few months.

In the three-Test series against Australia, he scored 390 runs, which included a career-best 196, at an average of 78.

He then proceeded to amass 276 runs in three ODIs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.

In the one-off T20 International, he smashed 66 runs off 46 deliveries, which included six boundaries and two sixes.

Most recently, Azam participated in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies and made 181 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 60.33.

“And again… Simply outstanding Babar Azam. #TheBest,” Vaughan said on Twitter.

Azam will be in action again when Pakistan take on Sri Lanka in two Tests, which will begin on July 16 in Galle.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

