Pakistan fast bowling icon Shoaib Akhtar said he has been waking up at 6am for the past 25 years.

Akhtar is widely regarded as one of the most entertaining bowlers in cricket history as he wowed crowds all over the world with his raw pace.

Known as the Rawalpindi Express, he featured in 46 Tests and claimed 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also played 163 ODIs and picked up 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for T20 Internationals, the 46-year-old snapped up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

He also holds the record for the fastest ball bowled, which was clocked at 161.3 kph during the 2003 World Cup.

“I have been waking up at 6am for the past 25 years,” he told Sportskeeda as quoted by Cricwick.

