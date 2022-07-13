Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim said it is the “beginning of a new chapter” for opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq and pace bowler Haris Rauf.

Imam has regularly been seen as a limited overs player, but showed in the three-Test series against Australia that he can get the job done in the longest format too.

In that series, he scored 370 runs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 74.

As for Haris, he has only featured in white-ball cricket to date, but there is a possibility he could make his Test debut in the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

“Beginning of a new chapter for Imam & Haris,” Wasim said on Twitter.

The first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played in Galle from July 16 to 20, while Colombo will host the second Test from July 24 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

