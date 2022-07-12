Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan batsman Younis Khan called England star Joe Root a “remarkable player” as he welcomed him to the 10,000-run club.

Root recently surpassed 10,000 runs in Test cricket and became only the second England player to accomplish the feat after former captain Alastair Cook.

At 31 years old, he is the joint-youngest player to achieve the feat, with Cook being the same age when he did it.

“A remarkable achievement from a remarkable player. To achieve such a huge milestone in such [a] short time and young age is truly astonishing. Welcome to the club, champ,” Younis, who is the only Pakistan player to have made 10,000 runs in the longest format, said on Twitter.

In the recent fifth Test against India, Root played an instrumental role in England’s seven-wicket win as he made scores of 31 and 142 not out.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Improving my off-spin, Pakistan player who wants to add more value with the ball says

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 43766 ( 12 % ) Babar Azam 278559 ( 76.38 % ) Steve Smith 6629 ( 1.82 % ) Ben Stokes 8134 ( 2.23 % ) Kane Williamson 13655 ( 3.74 % ) Joe Root 1954 ( 0.54 % ) Rashid Khan 2544 ( 0.7 % ) Pat Cummins 1147 ( 0.31 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 1775 ( 0.49 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1203 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 2465 ( 0.68 % ) Kagiso Rabada 730 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2162 ( 0.59 % )

Like this: Like Loading...