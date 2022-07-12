Welcome to the club champ, Pakistan legend Younis Khan on remarkable player

Younis Khan told Joe Root welcome to the club champ and called him a remarkable player

Legendary Pakistan batsman Younis Khan called England star Joe Root a “remarkable player” as he welcomed him to the 10,000-run club.

Root recently surpassed 10,000 runs in Test cricket and became only the second England player to accomplish the feat after former captain Alastair Cook.

At 31 years old, he is the joint-youngest player to achieve the feat, with Cook being the same age when he did it.

“A remarkable achievement from a remarkable player. To achieve such a huge milestone in such [a] short time and young age is truly astonishing. Welcome to the club, champ,” Younis, who is the only Pakistan player to have made 10,000 runs in the longest format, said on Twitter.

In the recent fifth Test against India, Root played an instrumental role in England’s seven-wicket win as he made scores of 31 and 142 not out.

