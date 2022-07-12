Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said young fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jnr is struggling a little bit right now, but is “improving day by day”.

Wasim recently took part in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies and took four wickets in two matches at an average of 13.75.

The 20-year-old has only played limited overs cricket to date, meaning he won’t feature in the national team’s next assignment, which will be a two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

“[Mohammad] Wasim is struggling a bit but he is new to this level and he is improving day by day,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

The first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be held on July 16 in Galle, while the second Test will be played in Colombo from July 24 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

