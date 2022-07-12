Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Qasim Akram said captain Babar Azam has performed everywhere in the world and in all conditions.

Azam is currently the top-ranked batsman in ODIs and T20 Internationals, and sits in fourth place on the Test standings as well.

Given how well he has done and his meteoric rise to become one of the most elite cricketers today, the 19-year-old conceded that he is a fan of Azam and regularly watches how he bats.

“Babar has performed wherever he has played and I regularly follow his batting skills,” he told the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) website.

In the three-Test series against Australia, Azam scored 390 runs, which included a career-best 196 and two fifties, at an average of 78.

He then made 276 runs in three ODIs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.

The 27-year-old continued to shine in the one-off T20 International as he blasted 66 off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes.

Most recently, he amassed 181 runs in three ODIs against the West Indies, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 60.33.

Azam will be back in action when Pakistan take on Sri Lanka in two Tests, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

ALSO CHECK OUT: Cover drive and pull shot is much better, Qasim Akram thanks stylish Pakistan batsman

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 43761 ( 12 % ) Babar Azam 278485 ( 76.39 % ) Steve Smith 6629 ( 1.82 % ) Ben Stokes 8134 ( 2.23 % ) Kane Williamson 13654 ( 3.75 % ) Joe Root 1950 ( 0.53 % ) Rashid Khan 2543 ( 0.7 % ) Pat Cummins 1147 ( 0.31 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 1763 ( 0.48 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1203 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 2398 ( 0.66 % ) Kagiso Rabada 729 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2162 ( 0.59 % )

Like this: Like Loading...