Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Ex-Pakistan Under-19 captain Qasim Akram thanked national team skipper Babar Azam for helping him improve his cover drive and pull shot.

He added that he learned “how to build an innings” while playing alongside Azam for the Karachi Kings in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In the tournament, Akram scored 99 runs in five matches, which included a top score of 51 not out, at an average of 33 and a strike-rate of 154.68.

He also took one wicket at an average of 18 and an economy rate of nine.

The 19-year-old then proceeded to accumulate 285 runs in 10 matches for Central Punjab for Pakistan Cup, which included two fifties, at an average of 28.50.

He also claimed 10 wickets at an average of 34.60.

“It was an unforgettable experience for me to have such a great mind around. I have learnt from him how to build an innings, play cover drives and improve pull shots,” he told the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) website.

Azam’s next assignment will be the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

ALSO CHECK OUT: I want to be the next Babar Azam of this world, Pakistan teenager many feel will be a superstar says

What are your thoughts on Qasim Akram? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Qasim Akram? He is really good! 3 ( 100 % ) He is ok! 0 ( 0 % ) He is overrated! 0 ( 0 % )

Like this: Like Loading...