Pakistan all-rounder Qasim Akram said he wants to “be the next Babar Azam of this world”.

Qasim, a former Under-19 captain, has shown a lot of potential with both the bat and ball and is thought to be a star in the making.

He played for the Karachi Kings in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) and made 99 runs in five matches, which included a top score of 51 not out, at an average of 33 and a strike-rate of 154.68.

He also picked up one wicket at an average of 18 and an economy rate of nine.

The 19-year-old followed that up with 285 runs in 10 matches for Central Punjab in the Pakistan Cup, which included two fifties, at an average of 28.50.

He also snapped up 10 wickets at an average of 34.60.

“He is an articulate batter and I want to be the next Babar Azam of this world,” he told the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) website.

Azam is currently with the Pakistan team in Sri Lanka, where the two sides will play two Tests in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

