Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opening batsman Abid Ali has admitted that he thought his cricketing career was over after he suffered a major health scare.

He complained of chest pain while batting during Central Punjab’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in December 2021.

He was subsequently diagnosed with Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS) and underwent two angioplasty surgeries.

“I never imagined such an incident could ever occur and initially, it felt as if my cricketing career was over. But all praise to Allah Almighty and all the doctors who motivated me to make a comeback; fans and media also played a key role in it,” Abid told Cricket Pakistan.

It remains unclear if or when Abid will be able to make an international comeback, but Pakistan will be in action this month when they play two Tests against Sri Lanka in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

