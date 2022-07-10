Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Abid Ali revealed that he has been in “extreme discomfort” over the past five to six months, but is thankful to be back to his “normal routine”.

He underwent two angioplasty surgeries upon being diagnosed with Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS).

This occurred after he complained of chest pain while batting for Central Punjab in their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in December 2021.

“The last 5-6 months, I have been in extreme discomfort, but I am back to normal routine thanks to Allah Almighty. The situation I was in, I never expected to be in this position,” Abid told Cricket Pakistan.

He thanked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and its chairman, along with the doctors at the National Cricket Academy for all their support during this tough time.

“I would like to thank the PCB and all those who supported me, especially Ramiz Raja and NCA doctors on the panel. Additionally, I am also thankful to have a great team who are working with me and helping me in the rehabilitation centre,” he said.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

