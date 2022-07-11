Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan top order batsman Abid Ali said he is going to try and do everything in his power to make a triumphant return to international cricket.

The 34-year-old was diagnosed with Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS) after complaining of pain in his chest while batting during Central Punjab’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in December 2021.

He had two angioplasty surgeries done and has been on the road to recovery over the past few months.

Despite some uncertainty over Abid’s international future, he is determined to give it his best shot and represent his country once again.

“I want to regain my form and continue representing Pakistan how I was doing so before. The result is in the hands of Allah; all I can do is prepare myself and make sure that I remain fully fit to make a comeback,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a two-Test series against Sri Lanka in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

