Sri Lanka batting great Mahela Jayawardene said masterful Pakistan pace bowler Wasim Akram used to run in with the same intensity all the time.

Whether it was the first ball of a match or the end of the second day of a Test, he would give 100 percent of his effort.

“He [Akram] would run in with the same intensity at the end of the second day’s play as he would at the first ball of the match,” Jayawardene told The ICC Review as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Wasim represented Pakistan in 104 Tests and picked up 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he took 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will meet later this month in a two-Test series that will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

