Legendary Sri Lanka batsman Mahela Jayawardene said iconic Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram has the ability to beat you any time of the day.
Having faced Wasim during the “peak or the backend of his career”, he recalled how the Sultan of Swing has a “really quick arm action”.
“I made my debut when it was his peak or the backend of his career. He had a really quick arm action and he had the ability to beat you any time of the day,” he told The ICC Review as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
Wasim featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.
He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.
Pakistan and Sri Lanka will clash later this month as they will play two Tests in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.
Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah
