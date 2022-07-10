Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan pace icon Shoaib Akhtar said he stole legendary batsman Mohammad Yousuf’s socks during the 1999 World Cup.
The incident occurred prior to Pakistan’s game against the West Indies, where the Rawalpindi Express realised he had forgotten his socks prior to the match.
He eventually ended up wearing Yousuf’s socks during the encounter with the men from the Caribbean, which Pakistan won by 27 runs.
Akhtar finished with figures of 2-54 off 9.5 overs and got a run out too, while Yousuf scored 34 runs.
“It was my first World Cup and I was keen to make an impression. I was extremely excited as the crowd had come to see me,” he told SK Tales as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
“Both Pakistanis and Indians had gathered at the stadium. I was all pumped up ahead of the game but then suddenly I realized that I had forgotten my socks.
“I secretly went back to the dressing room and wore the socks that I found in Mohammad Yousuf’s bag. Later, Yousuf came in and was wondering where his socks had disappeared. As the match was about to begin, Yousuf started checking everyone’s socks. When he came towards me, I ran towards my run-up.
“I explained to him, ‘We are facing the West Indies and this is a World Cup game, so please adjust.’ So, eventually, I went in wearing Yousuf’s socks and someone else’s spikes.”
ALSO CHECK OUT: Runs in with the same intensity, Mahela Jayawardene on Pakistan bowler who gives it his all