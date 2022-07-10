Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan said he learned a lot from India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara while playing alongside him for Sussex.

In five County Championship matches, Rizwan scored 342 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 57.

As for Pujara, he amassed 720 runs in five games, which included four hundreds, at an average of 120.

“I had discussions with Pujara regarding cricket and learned a lot of things from him. We are no different as players, we are one cricketing family,” Rizwan was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pujara recently featured in the fifth Test between India and England and made scores of 13 and 66.

Rizwan, meanwhile, is gearing up for Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be played in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

