Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Mohammad Rizwan said cricketers from both India and Pakistan want to play against each other in bilateral series.

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since the latter toured India for two Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, the two arch-rivals have only clashed at major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

Having played county cricket with India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara for Sussex recently, Rizwan is hoping that regular cricket between the two nations resumes soon.

“The cricketers from Pakistan and India want to play against each other, but the state-level affairs are not in the control of players,” the Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Rizwan will now be preparing for Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

