Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has said that like all batsmen, his dream is to be number one in the world in all three formats.

Currently, he is the top-ranked batsman in ODIs and T20 Internationals.

He sits in fourth place right now in Test cricket, but has a long way to go to catch up to England batsman Joe Root, who sits at the summit.

“As a player, it’s a dream to become the No. 1 in all formats and, for that, you have to focus and put in hard work,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam has been in fantastic form over the past few months, which started with him scoring 390 runs in three Tests against Australia, which included a career-best 196 and two fifties, at an average of 78.

He then proceeded to make 276 runs in three ODIs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.

The 27-year-old was a standout performer in the one-off T20 International as he thumped 66 off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes.

Most recently, he accumulated 181 runs in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 60.33.

He will be in action again when Pakistan take on Sri Lanka in a two-Test series that will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

ALSO CHECK OUT: I stole Mohammad Yousuf’s socks during the World Cup, 160 kph Pakistan bowler explains why

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 43536 ( 12.03 % ) Babar Azam 276488 ( 76.37 % ) Steve Smith 6597 ( 1.82 % ) Ben Stokes 8116 ( 2.24 % ) Kane Williamson 13630 ( 3.77 % ) Joe Root 1840 ( 0.51 % ) Rashid Khan 2530 ( 0.7 % ) Pat Cummins 1143 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 1732 ( 0.48 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1199 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 2327 ( 0.64 % ) Kagiso Rabada 728 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2151 ( 0.59 % )

Like this: Like Loading...