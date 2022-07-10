Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said he has been doing well in limited overs cricket and wants to replicate that form in Tests too.

Azam is currently the top-ranked batsman in ODIs and T20 Internationals. His strong performances in the longest format have also propelled him to fourth on the Test standings.

The 27-year-old consistently makes big scores in white-ball cricket and is determined to do the same in five-day cricket.

“It’s going well in white-ball and hopefully, I will be able to do well in Tests too,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In Pakistan’s last Test assignment against Australia, Azam was a force to be reckoned with as he scored 390 runs, which included a career-best knock of 196, at an average of 78.

He then amassed 276 runs in the three-match ODI series, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.

As for the one-off T20 International, he struck 66 runs off 46 deliveries, which included six boundaries and two sixes.

Most recently, he featured in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies and accumulated 181 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 60.33.

With Pakistan’s next series consisting of two Tests against Sri Lanka, Azam will no doubt be looking for more big scores.

The two Tests will be played in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

