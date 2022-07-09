Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said it would be unfair for Shan Masood to bat lower down the order at number five or six.

He noted that Masood has always opened or batted at a high position, meaning it would not make sense for him to come in so far down.

His comments come after Masood was recalled to the Test team for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

Masood is back in the side and could play his first Test since January 2021 following an impressive run of form with Derbyshire in England.

He is currently the highest run-scorer in Division Two of the County Championship, where he has scored 1,074 runs in eight games, which includes three centuries and four fifties, at an average of 82.61.

As for the T20 Blast, the 32-year-old has accumulated 547 runs in 14 games, which includes five half-centuries, at an average of 45.58 and a strike-rate of 139.89.

“Shan Masood bats at the top of the order and he has not batted lower down the order. I think it would be unfair [on] Shan to play him at the fifth or sixth spot,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s tour of Sri Lanka will be held from July 16 to 28 in Galle and Colombo.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

