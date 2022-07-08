Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said he wants India batsman Virat Kohli to score 110 centuries in international cricket.

Kohli has made 27 Test centuries and 43 ODI hundreds to date, putting him at 70 international centuries in total.

Even though the 33-year-old has been going through a rough patch, Akhtar noted that he told the former India captain that he can achieve this feat.

The Rawalpindi Express also lambasted those who have criticised Kohli.

“Why do you have to shame yourself in front of the media by talking rubbish. There are kids listening to you. Respect Virat Kohli. I as a Pakistani am saying that he is the greatest player of all time. I want him to score 110 centuries, that is something I have told him before,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Kohli recently featured in the fifth Test against England and made scores of 11 and 20.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Better choice than Imad Wasim, Mohammad Wasim on Pakistan spinner he prefers

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 43105 ( 12.03 % ) Babar Azam 273789 ( 76.38 % ) Steve Smith 6571 ( 1.83 % ) Ben Stokes 8063 ( 2.25 % ) Kane Williamson 13606 ( 3.8 % ) Joe Root 1688 ( 0.47 % ) Rashid Khan 2510 ( 0.7 % ) Pat Cummins 1134 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 1698 ( 0.47 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1194 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 2227 ( 0.62 % ) Kagiso Rabada 723 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2134 ( 0.6 % )

Like this: Like Loading...