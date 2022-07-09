Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is “still adding value at his position” despite not having lived up to expectations in ODI cricket as of late.

Rizwan scored 33 runs in the three-match ODI series against Australia at an average of 16.50.

He followed that up with 85 runs, which included a top score of 59, at an average of 28.33 in three ODIs against the West Indies.

Despite a better showing against the men from the Caribbean, Azam still wants the 30-year-old to step it up in the 50-over format.

“He is still adding value at his position,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Rizwan will now represent Pakistan in the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will begin on July 16 in Galle.

The second Test will be played in Colombo from July 24 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

