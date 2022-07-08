Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim said spinner Imad Wasim was dropped from the national team as his performances haven’t been good enough as of late.

Imad last played international cricket in November 2021 and has fallen behind Mohammad Nawaz on the pecking order.

In this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), the 33-year-old took six wickets in nine matches for the Karachi Kings at an average of 39.83 and an economy rate of 6.82.

Most recently, he featured in the Pakistan Cup and claimed 13 wickets in eight games for Northern at an average of 29.84.

“Imad’s performance in the recent past wasn’t up to the mark,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be played in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

