Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim said opening batsman Shan Masood is ready to bat in the middle order if it means he is picked in the playing XI.

Masood has always been a top order batsman, but given Pakistan’s middle order struggles, Wasim is considering taking advantage of the 32-year-old’s scorching hot form and having him bat in a position where they need a lot of help.

Masood has been recalled to the Test team following his outstanding campaign with Derbyshire in the County Championship.

He is the highest run-scorer in Division Two of the County Championship with 1,074 runs in eight matches, which includes three centuries and four fifties, at an average of 82.61.

He also also made his presence felt in the T20 Blast, where he has scored 547 runs in 14 games, which includes five half-centuries, at an average of 45.58 and a strike-rate of 139.89.

“I have been in touch with him about this, and he’s on board with the idea. It’s something under consideration,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Masood will be hoping to make his Test return in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will take place in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

ALSO CHECK OUT: He could help our struggling middle order, Mohammad Wasim says 32-year-old Pakistan batsman may be the answer

What are your thoughts on Shan Masood? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Shan Masood? He is really good! 2526 ( 76.99 % ) He is ok! 548 ( 16.7 % ) He is overrated! 207 ( 6.31 % )

Like this: Like Loading...