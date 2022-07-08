Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim is debating whether Shan Masood could be the answer to the national team’s middle order woes.

Since the middle order has regularly failed to have much of an impact, Wasim believes it is possible that Masood is the answer he has been looking for.

However, he pointed out that there is no evidence to support this as Masood is used to opening the batting.

“You want a player to play at his usual number in an ideal situation. However, because of how Shan is performing and how we’re struggling in the middle order, there is a chance that he could fit there in the future. But we lack evidence to support this idea,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“We haven’t seen Shan play that role previously, so can we try this experiment at the international level? Ideally, we wait for him to perform in some domestic tournament or league in the middle order to have some evidence for it.”

Masood has been unstoppable on the county circuit in England as he is currently the highest run-scorer in Division Two of the County Championship, where he has made 1,074 runs in eight games for Derbyshire, which includes three centuries and four fifties, at an average of 82.61.

His form has extended to the T20 Blast as well, where he has amassed 547 runs in 14 games, which includes five half-centuries, at an average of 45.58 and a strike-rate of 139.89.

The 32-year-old’s performances earned him a recall to the Test team for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be played from July 16 to 28 in Galle and Colombo.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

