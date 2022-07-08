Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim said he has spoken to Shan Masood about batting down the order if he were to be recalled to the limited overs squads.

Masood usually opens the batting, but since the men in green “have a top-heavy line-up in white-ball cricket”, Wasim doesn’t think it’s possible for the 32-year-old to feature in the top order.

While he said he has “been in touch with Shan about that”, he didn’t reveal what the veteran batsman had to say about the idea.

“Our problem is that we have a top-heavy line-up in white-ball cricket. Our next consideration is perhaps giving him a chance at another position and I’ve been in touch with Shan about that,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Masood has been playing county cricket for Derbyshire in England and is the highest run-scorer right now in Division Two of the County Championship, where he has amassed 1,074 runs in eight games, which includes three centuries and four fifties, at an average of 82.61.

He has also had a massive impact in the T20 Blast, where he has made 547 runs in 14 games, which includes five half-centuries, at an average of 45.58 and a strike-rate of 139.89.

Masood has been picked in Pakistan’s squad for the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Should he play any of the matches, it will be his first Test for Pakistan since January 2021.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

