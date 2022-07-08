Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim said opener Shan Masood is close to being recalled to the limited overs squads.

Masood is already back in the Test team for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka later this month.

While it remains to be seen if he will feature in any of the matches, his white-ball form has not gone unnoticed either.

“He’s close to the white-ball squads,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Masood is currently the highest run-scorer in Division Two of the County Championship, where he has scored 1,074 runs in eight games for Derbyshire, which includes three centuries and four fifties, at an average of 82.61.

He has also been in great form in the T20 Blast, where he has accumulated 547 runs in 14 games, which includes five half-centuries, at an average of 45.58 and a strike-rate of 139.89.

Pakistan’s Test series against Sri Lanka will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

