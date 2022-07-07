Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim said Shan Masood is the third-choice opener in Test cricket right now.

Masood has been in fantastic form as of late and was recalled to the Test team for the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

However, if he is third in line when it comes to opening batsmen in Test cricket, it should be presumed that Pakistan intends to stick with Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq as their top order pair.

Both players were outstanding in the three-Test series against Australia, but many people feel that Masood deserves to be in the playing XI following his performances while playing county cricket in England.

The 32-year-old is the highest run-scorer right now in Division Two of the County Championship, where he has scored 1,074 runs in eight games for Derbyshire, which includes three centuries and four fifties, at an average of 82.61.

As for the T20 Blast, he has amassed 547 runs in 14 games, which includes five half-centuries, at an average of 45.58 and a strike-rate of 139.89.

“Shan Masood isn’t far away from the Pakistan team. He is part of the red-ball squad as [the] third opener,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s tour of Sri Lanka will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

