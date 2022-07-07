Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik heaped praise on Pakistan captain Babar Azam, saying he strikes the ball phenomenally.

He pointed out that Azam plays each shot with the optimal amount of power, which has enabled him to succeed in all three formats.

In the Test series against Australia, the 27-year-old scored 390 runs in three matches, which included a career-best knock of 196 and two fifties, at an average of 78.

He followed that up with 276 runs in the three-match ODI series, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.

In the one-off T20 International, he blasted 66 off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes.

As for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, Azam accumulated 181 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 60.33.

“Whether it is on the front foot or the back foot, his ability to strike the ball more often than not under his eyes, has been phenomenal,” Karthik told The ICC Review.

“He strikes the ball at the point where it is optimum power for where the ball is pitched and that makes him a very special player.”

Azam’s next assignment as Pakistan captain will be his side’s tour of Sri Lanka, where two Tests will be played.

The first Test will be held in Galle from July 16 to 20, while the second Test will be played in Colombo from July 24 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

