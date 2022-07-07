Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

India big-hitter Dinesh Karthik said two things struck him when he watched Pakistan captain Babar Azam bat.

The first was his impeccable balance, while the second was his “striking point when he plays a ball”.

Azam has been in golden form over the past couple of months, which began with him amassing 390 runs, which included a career-best knock of 196 and two fifties, at an average of 78.

He then proceeded to score 276 runs in the three-match ODI series, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.

In the one-off T20 International, he hammered 66 off 46 deliveries, which included six boundaries and two sixes.

Most recently, the 27-year-old was involved in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies and scored 181 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 60.33.

“The two things that struck me when I watched him bat is his balance and his striking point when he plays a ball,” Karthik told The ICC Review.

Azam’s next assignment will be Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will take place from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

ALSO CHECK OUT: Very special player, Dinesh Karthik on Pakistan cricketer who can single-handedly win games

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 43080 ( 12.03 % ) Babar Azam 273449 ( 76.38 % ) Steve Smith 6569 ( 1.83 % ) Ben Stokes 8058 ( 2.25 % ) Kane Williamson 13605 ( 3.8 % ) Joe Root 1658 ( 0.46 % ) Rashid Khan 2509 ( 0.7 % ) Pat Cummins 1132 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 1695 ( 0.47 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1194 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 2222 ( 0.62 % ) Kagiso Rabada 722 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2133 ( 0.6 % )

Like this: Like Loading...