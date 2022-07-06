Image courtesy of: Zimbio

India wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik is confident that Pakistan captain Babar Azam can be the number one batsman in all three formats of the game.

Azam is currently the top-ranked batsman in ODIs and T20 Internationals.

However, he sits in fourth place on the Test standings behind England’s Joe Root and the Australian duo of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith.

But, given the form he is in, Karthik believes Azam can ascend up the rankings and clinch the top spot that would put him at the summit in all formats.

“One hundred percent [he is capable of achieving that],” he told The ICC Review.

Azam scored 390 runs in the three-Test series against Australia, which included a career-best knock of 196 and two fifties, at an average of 78.

He then proceeded to make 276 runs in the three-match ODI series, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.

The 27-year-old concluded the series with a superb 66 off 46 balls in the one-off T20 International, which included six boundaries and two sixes.

As for the three ODIs against the West Indies, he kept on shining as he amassed 181 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 60.33.

Azam’s next assignment will be the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

ALSO CHECK OUT: Bowls with pace, David Warner on Pakistan speedster with a lot of character

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 43066 ( 12.04 % ) Babar Azam 273268 ( 76.37 % ) Steve Smith 6569 ( 1.84 % ) Ben Stokes 8054 ( 2.25 % ) Kane Williamson 13603 ( 3.8 % ) Joe Root 1645 ( 0.46 % ) Rashid Khan 2508 ( 0.7 % ) Pat Cummins 1129 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 1693 ( 0.47 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1193 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 2220 ( 0.62 % ) Kagiso Rabada 722 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2129 ( 0.6 % )

Like this: Like Loading...