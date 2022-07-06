Image courtesy of: Zimbio

India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is a “high-quality player” who is right “at the peak of his batting prowess”.

Azam has been in phenomenal form lately, which has further cemented his status as one of the top batsmen in the world.

The 27-year-old accumulated 390 runs in the three-Test series against Australia, which included a career-best knock of 196 and two fifties, at an average of 78.

He then scored 276 runs in the three-match ODI series, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.

He also starred in the one-off T20 International, hammering 66 off 46 deliveries, which included six boundaries and two sixes.

In the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, he continued to dominate as he made 181 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 60.33.

“He is a high-quality player who is at the peak of his batting prowess,” Karthik told The ICC Review.

Azam will be looking to build on his good form this year when Pakistan tour Sri Lanka for two Tests.

The first Test will be played in Galle from July 16 to 20, while Colombo will host the second match from July 24 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

