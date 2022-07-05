Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia top order batsman David Warner said Pakistan speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi “bowls with pace”.

The 35-year-old recently faced off against Afridi when Pakistan and Australia played a three-Test series.

The two provided plenty of highlights and hilarious moments, which prompted Warner to admit that Afridi “has a lot of character”.

“He has a lot of character and bowls with pace,” he told Fox Cricket as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi was in action for Middlesex in England and snapped up 14 wickets in three County Championship matches at an average of 25.42.

Most recently, he featured in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies and took three wickets in two games at an average of 24.

The 22-year-old will be looking to keep taking wickets in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

