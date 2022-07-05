Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said opening batsman Abdullah Shafique’s batting is “very clean”.

He added that the 22-year-old’s batting stance and his ability to duck under the ball are “impressive”.

Shafique has been forcing people to take notice of him through his outstanding performances as of late.

In the three-Test series against Australia, he was in sensational form as he accumulated 397 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 79.40.

“He plays very clean, his stance and the way he ducks the ball are impressive,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan skipper and Shafique will now feature in the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka later this month.

The first Test will be played in Galle from July 16 to 20, while the second Test will be held in Colombo from July 24 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

