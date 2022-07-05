Big gentle giant, David Warner on Pakistan bowler he had a battle with

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia opening batsman David Warner said Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi “is a big gentle giant”.

His comments come after he faced Afridi during Australia’s historic tour of Pakistan earlier this year.

While it was a tough battle between the two of them, there were also moments of comedy and good-spirited fun.

“Look, he [Shaheen] is a big gentle giant,” Warner told Fox Cricket as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi recently featured for Middlesex in the County Championship in England, where he took 14 wickets in three matches at an average of 25.42.

He then claimed three wickets in two ODIs against the West Indies at an average of 24.

The 22-year-old will be in action again when Pakistan tour Sri Lanka for two Tests from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

