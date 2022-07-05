Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia batsman David Warner said Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is so tall that it was “like looking at Big Ben”.

He and Afridi put on a great show during the recent series in Pakistan, which marked the first time the Baggy Greens toured the country in 24 years.

While there was a lot of hard-fought cricket played, the duo also provided moments of pure comedy.

“It was like looking at Big Ben,” Warner told Fox Cricket as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi has been in action for Middlesex lately and took 14 wickets in three County Championship matches at an average of 25.42.

He then went on to take three wickets in two ODIs against the West Indies at an average of 24.

The 22-year-old will now play for Pakistan in their two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

ALSO CHECK OUT: Big gentle giant, David Warner on Pakistan bowler he had a battle with

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 43063 ( 12.04 % ) Babar Azam 273228 ( 76.37 % ) Steve Smith 6569 ( 1.84 % ) Ben Stokes 8053 ( 2.25 % ) Kane Williamson 13603 ( 3.8 % ) Joe Root 1643 ( 0.46 % ) Rashid Khan 2508 ( 0.7 % ) Pat Cummins 1129 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 1693 ( 0.47 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1193 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 2219 ( 0.62 % ) Kagiso Rabada 722 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2129 ( 0.6 % )

Like this: Like Loading...