Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has admitted that he is a fan of opening batsman Abdullah Shafique’s “stylish batting”.

He noted that he personally watches whenever the 22-year-old is at the crease and enjoys the way he crafts his innings.

Shafique was Pakistan’s top performer with the bat during the three-Test series against Australia as he amassed 397 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 79.40.

“I personally watch and definitely enjoy Abdullah’s stylish batting,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam made 390 runs in that series, which included a career-best knock of 196 and two fifties, at an average of 78.

He then scored 276 runs in the three ODIs that followed, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.

To finish off, the 27-year-old smashed 66 off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes, in the one-off T20 International.

As for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, he accumulated 181 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 60.33.

Both Azam and Shafique will be in action when Pakistan travel to Sri Lanka to play two Tests from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

