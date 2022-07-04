Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Javed Miandad has provided an insight into the benefits of departmental cricket, saying many illiterate Pakistan players “got financial comfort”.

He added that due to the money they were earning from departmental cricket, they were able to educate their children.

Since it no longer exists, Miandad has called for it to be revived in order to benefit a number of talented players in Pakistan who are not getting the opportunities they need.

“Due to departmental cricket, many famous but illiterate players also got financial comfort and their children earned higher education,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

