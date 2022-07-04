Ran with tires, but they were light, Pakistan bowler with extreme pace says

Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan pace maestro Shoaib Akhtar said he used to run with tires, but found them light to carry.
He implemented this into his training regime in a bid to increase his bowling speed as, at that time, he was trying to break the 160 kph barrier.
Akhtar did end up achieving the feat as he delivered a ball that was clocked at 161.3 kph (100 mph) during the 2003 World Cup, which still remains the fastest ball bowled in international cricket.
“I began by running with tires but soon realised that they are light,” he told Sportskeeda as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
