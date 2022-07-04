Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Iconic Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar has claimed that he used to pull “small vehicles with my shoulders” at night.
His comments came when he was explaining how he changed up his training routine in order to boost his bowling speed.
At that time, Akhtar was on the verge of bowling at 160 kph and was determined to break that barrier.
He eventually succeeded in 2003 as he bowled a ball at 161.3 kph (100 mph) during the World Cup.
“I started pulling small vehicles with my shoulders. There is less public in Islamabad, so I used to pull vehicles at night,” the Rawalpindi Express told Sportskeeda as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
“I used to match its speed with the pace of my run-up. I realised that the vehicle is also small.”
ALSO CHECK OUT: Ran with tires, but they were light, Pakistan bowler with extreme pace says