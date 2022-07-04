Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar remembered how he was bowling at 157-158 kph and was so close to reaching that coveted 160 kph mark.
After putting in a lot of hard work, the Rawalpindi Express ultimately delivered the 161.3 kph (100 mph) delivery during the 2003 World Cup.
To this day, no one has been able to surpass Akhtar’s record, but a few bowlers have come close over the years.
“Before I broke the 100 mph record, I was bowling at speeds of 157-158 kph but I was not able to reach 160,” he told Sportskeeda as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Specific training required, Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar on how to bowl at 100 mph