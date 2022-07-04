Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said he “used to pull a truck for 4-5 miles” when he was determined to bowl at 160 kph.

He was clocking speeds of 157 to 158 kph at the time and was looking for ways to increase his pace.

The Rawalpindi Express then started adding these different training methods to his regime.

The 46-year-old ultimately achieved his goal as he was clocked at 161.3 kph (100 mph) during the 2003 World Cup.

“I started pulling a truck. I used to pull a truck for 4-5 miles,” he told Sportskeeda as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

