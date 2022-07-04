Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan fast bowling icon Shoaib Akhtar said legendary India opener Virender Sehwag was “one of the best players in the world” during his playing days.
Sehwag dominated at the top of the order for India with his attacking mindset and aggressive batting style.
He took the attack to bowlers right from the get-go and quickly became a fan favourite.
Sehwag represented India in 104 Tests and scored 8,586 runs, which included 23 centuries and 32 fifties, at an average of 49.34.
He also played 251 ODIs and accumulated 8,273 runs, which included 15 hundreds and 38 half-centuries, at an average of 35.05.
In regards to his T20 International career, he made 394 runs in 19 matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 21.88.
“Virender Sehwag is, in my opinion, one of the best players in the world,” Akhtar told Sportskeeda as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
