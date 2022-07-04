Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Legendary Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad said the removal of departmental cricket may have caused some players to be tempted into match-fixing.

Explaining why, he noted that cricketers used to have financial security with departmental cricket, but that is no longer guaranteed since it no longer exists.

As a result of this, he urged the resumption of it in the near future.

“Cricketers fear that they do not have financial security, so they try to take advantage of the opportunities available to them. Due to lack of financial security, they were tempted to make money illegally,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“The purpose of departmental cricket was to provide financial comfort to the players so that they could concentrate on their game.”

