Iconic Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad has revealed that the legendary Hanif Mohammad didn’t make much money playing cricket.

He noted that despite being one of the greatest players to ever play the game, Mohammad, along with the other top cricketers “did not have any source of income”.

Known as the ‘Little Master’, Mohammad represented Pakistan in 55 Tests and scored 3,915 runs, which included 12 centuries and 15 fifties, at an average of 43.98.

As for his first-class career, he amassed 17,059 runs in 238 matches, which included 55 hundreds and 66 half-centuries, at an average of 52.32.

“In the past, the big players did not have any source of income, they did not get much money in the game; Little Master Hanif Mohammad, who had done great deeds in the world of cricket, did not get anything,” Miandad was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

