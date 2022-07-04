Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar said big-hitting India opener Virender Sehwag is among the best openers in the history of the sport.

Sehwag mastered the art of power-hitting, which made him a huge threat to any team whenever he walked out to bat.

The 43-year-old represented his country in 104 Tests and made 8,586 runs, which included 23 centuries and 32 fifties, at an average of 49.34.

He also played 251 ODIs and amassed 8,273 runs, which included 15 hundreds and 38 half-centuries, at an average of 35.05.

In regards to his T20 International career, he accumulated 394 runs in 19 matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 21.88.

“He is among the best openers in the game,” Akhtar told Sportskeeda as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

