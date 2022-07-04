Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar said he always thought attacking India opener Virender Sehwag was a “match-winner”.
Sehwag is one of India’s greatest-ever opening batsmen as he played with full freedom and an aggressive mentality that won him legions of fans around the world.
He featured in 104 Tests and amassed 8,586 runs, which included 23 centuries and 32 fifties, at an average of 49.34.
He also accumulated 8,273 runs in 251 ODIs, which included 15 hundreds and 38 half-centuries, at an average of 35.05.
As for T20 Internationals, he scored 394 runs in 19 matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 21.88.
“I always thought he was a match-winner and a superb team player whenever he performed for India,” Akhtar told Sportskeeda as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
