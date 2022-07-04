Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan legend Javed Miandad said “hundreds of cricketers are starving for bread” since departmental cricket no longer exists.

When it was part of the domestic set-up, “players considered themselves mentally safe” and they were ready to work hard.

This translated into success for the Pakistan team as they achieved incredible accomplishments and were a force to be reckoned with at the international level.

“Players considered themselves mentally safe, they worked hard and played an important role in the success of their team. Courtesy of departmental team, Pakistan became the world champion. Today, hundreds of cricketers are starving for bread,” Miandad was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

