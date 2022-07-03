Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan pace legend Shoaib Akhtar said young bowlers who want to add extra pace need to do a specific training regime.

Recalling his quest to bowl at 100 mph, Akhtar said he started making the necessary changes and ended up reaping the rewards when his pace went up.

Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests and picked up 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also featured in 163 ODIs and took 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for T20 Internationals, the 46-year-old finished with 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

“Adding that extra pace to your bowling requires specific training,” the Rawalpindi Express told Sportskeeda as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

