Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar is well-known for bowling the fastest ball in international cricket at 161.3 kph, but how did he manage to get himself to hit that extraordinary speed?
He recalled how he was bowling at 155 kph and thinking that if he really dug deep, he would be able to bowl 5 kph quicker.
It was this mindset and refusal to give up that led to him breaking that 160 kph barrier and ultimately bowling a ball that was clocked over 100 mph.
“When you touch 155 kph as a bowler, remember that you have another 5 kph inside you,” the Rawalpindi Express told Sportskeeda as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
